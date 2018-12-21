[SBS Star] EXO LAY to Release a Surprise Christmas Single

K-pop boy group EXO's member LAY is preparing a surprise Christmas gift for EXO-Ls.According to EXO's management agency SM Entertainment on December 21, LAY's new digital single 'When It's Christmas' will be released on December 24 at 12PM KST worldwide.'When It's Christmas' is a warm, medium-tempo song that features a serene piano melody with a clear whistle tune accompanied by LAY's sweet vocals.The lyrics look back at the long and exhausting year as if every day was a heart-throbbing Christmas.On top of that, LAY delivers his warm Christmas greetings and his own sentiments of winter through the track.LAY reportedly participated in the composition and arrangement of the song, in order to bring his fans the best Christmas gift a day before Christmas.Meanwhile, LAY recently made his solo debut in the U.S. market with 'NAMANANA'.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)