[SBS Star] WINNER JINU & YOON Hilariously Diss Each Other with Their Deepest Secret

K-pop boy group WINNER's members JINU and YOON were spotted revealing each other's deepest secret.On December 20 episode of tvN's talk show 'Life Bar', JINU and YOON were invited to join the talk.When it was time to talk about each other's secret, JINU started preparing his talk with a grin.JINU said, "YOON attaches a hair piece, because he doesn't have a lot of hair."Seeming like he was in slight shock, YOON commented, "Seriously? You are telling them about this? This is my real secret! Only a few people around me know about this."When asked if he had a hair piece even then, YOON shyly answered, "Yes, but it isn't because I don't have enough hair nor losing hair. It's because my hair doesn't have much volume."JINU added, "Well, YOON does have a big forehead. I mean, it's not that big, but it is."YOON responded, "What do you mean by that? It's not that big, but it is? I feel like JINU's secret that I'm about to tell is not as strong as this one. I'm so annoyed!"Then, YOON started telling a thing about JINU, "JINU looks so innocent, right? But he has recently become quite bad-tempered."JINU nodded and said, "It's true. I've changed, since that hurt me less. I used to smile all the time. But I realized people didn't respect me back, because I was always nice to them."YOON laughed and said, "This wasn't the way I hope this story would go. Let me tell you about something that happened recently."He went on, "The members of WINNER got all dressed and I saw JINU with a nice outfit, so I told him that it looked good on him. JINU didn't say anything to me then, but he said to me, 'Why did you say that this looked nice on me in front of everyone? Just think of that in your head instead of saying it out loud.'"He continued, "It was because JINU wanted to change his outfit to something else, but he couldn't say that to our stylist because I had said that it looked nice on him. I mean, I'm exaggerating his tone of voice and facial expression a little, but he really did say that to me."Meanwhile, WINNER released a new single 'MILLIONS' on December 19.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Life Bar)(SBS Star)