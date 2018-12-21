[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Share Their Adorable Moments with Their Pets!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA showed off their pets' cuteness on a TV show.On December 20 episode of SBS' variety show 'We Will Channel You!', four members of BLACKPINK filmed their daily vlogs with their pets.JISOO tried to show off some tricks of her three-year-old Maltese 'Dalgom', but he continued to only give her his right paw when she asked for his left paw.JENNIE introduced viewers to her three-year-old brown Pomeranian 'Kuma' and her eight-year-old Cocker Spaniel 'Kai'.JENNIE explained, "'Kuma' means 'bear' in Japanese. His fur is the color of a bear, and he even has some white fur on his chest just like a bear."'Kuma' wowed everyone with his ability to understand JENNIE's words in both Korean and English.ROSÉ introduced everyone to her one-year-old Blood Parrot 'Joohwang' (orange color in Korean) and one-year-old Silver Barb 'Eunbyul' (silver star in Korean).Introducing her one-year-old Scottish Fold 'Leo', LISA said, "When I first brought Leo home as a baby, his ears were completely folded. But they don't fold anymore (because he gained weight)."'We Will Channel You!' featuring celebrities becoming a content creator airs every Thursday at 11:10PM KST on SBS.(Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!)(SBS Star)