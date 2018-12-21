[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Warns Against Invading His Personal Life & Family's Privacy

K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor JUNHO gave a warning to those invading his and his family's privacy.On December 20, JUNHO made a social media post requesting that his family's privacy be respected.He posted the list below with the following points:1. Please stop hacking my sister's social media account and threatening my family against their lives.2. Please stop sending violent threats and prank calls to my brother-in-law's place of work.3. Please keep your interest in me to myself alone. I can overcome my own pain with a smile.4. We are collecting evidence in the cases mentioned above. I'm informing everyone of this now, so that there will be no cause for protesting sudden legal action.5. Please do not take photos of my parents or post them online. This is a personal request. Just look with your eyes, and it's not a problem if you take photos of me.Meanwhile, JUNHO is confirmed to lead a new historical comedy film 'Gibang Bachelor' (working title) with actress Jung So Min.(Credit= 'le2jh' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)