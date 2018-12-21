SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Warns Against Invading His Personal Life & Family's Privacy
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Warns Against Invading His Personal Life & Family's Privacy

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.21 10:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Warns Against Invading His Personal Life & Familys Privacy
K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor JUNHO gave a warning to those invading his and his family's privacy.

On December 20, JUNHO made a social media post requesting that his family's privacy be respected.
2PM JUNHOHe posted the list below with the following points:

1. Please stop hacking my sister's social media account and threatening my family against their lives.

2. Please stop sending violent threats and prank calls to my brother-in-law's place of work.

3. Please keep your interest in me to myself alone. I can overcome my own pain with a smile.

4. We are collecting evidence in the cases mentioned above. I'm informing everyone of this now, so that there will be no cause for protesting sudden legal action.

5. Please do not take photos of my parents or post them online. This is a personal request. Just look with your eyes, and it's not a problem if you take photos of me.
2PM JUNHOMeanwhile, JUNHO is confirmed to lead a new historical comedy film 'Gibang Bachelor' (working title) with actress Jung So Min.

(Credit= 'le2jh' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호