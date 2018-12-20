SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·BTS V Celebrate Their Birthday Together Along with Park Hyung Sik!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·BTS V Celebrate Their Birthday Together Along with Park Hyung Sik!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.20 18:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·BTS V Celebrate Their Birthday Together Along with Park Hyung Sik!
Korean actors Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and K-pop boy group BTS' member V were spotted having a pool party.

On December 20, Park Seo Jun shared two photos of himself enjoying his time at a luxurious swimming pool with friends.

In the photos, Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, V, and one other friend playfully stick out half of their head above the water.Park Seo Jun, V, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung SikPark Seo Jun wrote, "We have managed to find some time to spend a day together to celebrate our birthdays in the midst of our busy lives."

The actor continued, "It was definitely short, but very fun. We were able to use this time to encourage each other once again!"

Lastly, he added, "I know it's a little late, but I would like to thank everyone for wishing me a happy birthday. I love you!"Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo ShikSince Park Seo Jun's birthday is on December 16 and V's birthday is on December 30, it is assumed Park Seo Jun was referring to the birthdays of the two.

Fans seem to be having a difficult time stop smiling at the strong-bonded friendship of these stars.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호