[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·BTS V Celebrate Their Birthday Together Along with Park Hyung Sik!

Korean actors Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and K-pop boy group BTS' member V were spotted having a pool party.On December 20, Park Seo Jun shared two photos of himself enjoying his time at a luxurious swimming pool with friends.In the photos, Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, V, and one other friend playfully stick out half of their head above the water.Park Seo Jun wrote, "We have managed to find some time to spend a day together to celebrate our birthdays in the midst of our busy lives."The actor continued, "It was definitely short, but very fun. We were able to use this time to encourage each other once again!"Lastly, he added, "I know it's a little late, but I would like to thank everyone for wishing me a happy birthday. I love you!"Since Park Seo Jun's birthday is on December 16 and V's birthday is on December 30, it is assumed Park Seo Jun was referring to the birthdays of the two.Fans seem to be having a difficult time stop smiling at the strong-bonded friendship of these stars.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)