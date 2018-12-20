[SBS Star] The Cute Moments of Park Ji Hoon & His Puppy Max Make Fans Go "Awww!"

K-pop boy group Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon and his puppy Max are coloring the world with their cuteness together.Recently, a post of Park Ji Hoon and Max on an online community started going viral among K-pop fans for being extremely cute.A few months ago, Park Ji Hoon revealed that he has adopted a 2-month-old puppy, and named him 'Max'.Park Ji Hoon first unveiled a video of him with Max in October and demonstrated his endless love for Max.After that, Park Ji Hoon was seen taking Max to lots of places, including the shooting of his new music video, photo shoot, and more.No one could deny Park Ji Hoon's affection towards Max; he would always hold him tightly in his arms and kissing him with a facial expression full of love.Of course, not all moments of Park Ji Hoon and Max were captured on camera, but some moments luckily caught on it.The two seem to load themselves up with cuteness whenever they are together.Check out their adorable moments above!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'Wanna One' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)