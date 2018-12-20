SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Cute Moments of Park Ji Hoon & His Puppy Max Make Fans Go "Awww!"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Cute Moments of Park Ji Hoon & His Puppy Max Make Fans Go "Awww!"

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.20 17:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Cute Moments of Park Ji Hoon & His Puppy Max Make Fans Go "Awww!"
K-pop boy group Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon and his puppy Max are coloring the world with their cuteness together.

Recently, a post of Park Ji Hoon and Max on an online community started going viral among K-pop fans for being extremely cute.

A few months ago, Park Ji Hoon revealed that he has adopted a 2-month-old puppy, and named him 'Max'.

Park Ji Hoon first unveiled a video of him with Max in October and demonstrated his endless love for Max.Park Ji HoonPark Ji HoonAfter that, Park Ji Hoon was seen taking Max to lots of places, including the shooting of his new music video, photo shoot, and more.

No one could deny Park Ji Hoon's affection towards Max; he would always hold him tightly in his arms and kissing him with a facial expression full of love.Park Ji HoonOf course, not all moments of Park Ji Hoon and Max were captured on camera, but some moments luckily caught on it.

The two seem to load themselves up with cuteness whenever they are together.Park Ji HoonCheck out their adorable moments above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'Wanna One' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호