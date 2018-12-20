[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO Redefines the Meaning of Soft Charisma with 'Love Shot'

K-pop boy group EXO returned to its fans' loving arms with a repackaged album.On December 16 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', EXO dominated the stage with its sexy dance moves.The title track 'Love Shot' of EXO's repackaged album 'LOVE SHOT' is a hypnotizing pop-dance song that cleverly utilized the addictive synths sounds.Throughout the song, EXO strives to get to the bottom of the situation and makes a constant effort to retrieve the true meaning of love.However, what draws an even more attention than its meaningful journey is the members' extremely well-orchestrated choreography and the song's catchy melody.To reduce 'Love Shot' to just a captivating track would be highly inappropriate since the stage not only provides a chance for the audience to explore EXO's endless charms, but also help them truly comprehend the meaning of maturity.Check out the video below and be swept away by EXO's transcendent performance!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)