SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO Redefines the Meaning of Soft Charisma with 'Love Shot'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO Redefines the Meaning of Soft Charisma with 'Love Shot'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.20 18:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO Redefines the Meaning of Soft Charisma with Love Shot
K-pop boy group EXO returned to its fans' loving arms with a repackaged album.

On December 16 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', EXO dominated the stage with its sexy dance moves.
EXOThe title track 'Love Shot' of EXO's repackaged album 'LOVE SHOT' is a hypnotizing pop-dance song that cleverly utilized the addictive synths sounds.
EXOThroughout the song, EXO strives to get to the bottom of the situation and makes a constant effort to retrieve the true meaning of love.
EXOHowever, what draws an even more attention than its meaningful journey is the members' extremely well-orchestrated choreography and the song's catchy melody.
EXOTo reduce 'Love Shot' to just a captivating track would be highly inappropriate since the stage not only provides a chance for the audience to explore EXO's endless charms, but also help them truly comprehend the meaning of maturity.

Check out the video below and be swept away by EXO's transcendent performance!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호