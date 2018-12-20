[SBS Star] Instagram Announces the Most Beloved Celebrities of 2018

Instagram has announced its list of the most popular Korean celebrities of 2018!On December 20, Instagram Korea awarded the winners of '2018 Instagram Awards', a yearly roundup to recognize highly influential celebrities on the photo-sharing social media platform.K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE was chosen as the 'Most Loved Account', based on the number of views and likes received by Instagram posts and stories that were shared this year.JENNIE said, "Thank you all for loving my Instagram contents. Please keep an eye out for my account, as I will be sharing more memories through it."The winners of the 'Top 10 Accounts' were chosen based on the amount of followers―and boy group BIGBANG's G-DRAGON took #1 for five years in a row.Here is the list of 'Top 10 Accounts' of 2018:1. G-DRAGON of BIGBANG2. CHANYEOL of EXO3. SEHUN of EXO4. BAEKHYUN of EXO5. Actor Lee Jong Suk6. Taeyeon of Girls' Generation7. JACKSON of GOT78. LISA of BLACKPINK9. Actor Nam Joo Hyuk10. JENNIE of BLACKPINKBased on the number of followers, BTS and BLACKPINK were chosen for 'Top Boy Group' and 'Top Girl Group' categories, respectively.Actress Kim So Hyun topped the 'Emerging Account' category, based on the increase in followers and how much the account utilized in-app features such as live broadcasts and stories.BTS' fan club ARMY was honored as 'Top Fandom Community', with the hashtag '#BTSARMY' having appeared the most this year than any nominees.(Credit= YG Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)