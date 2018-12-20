[SBS Star] Suzy Has Her Eyes on an Action Blockbuster Film for Her New Project!

K-pop artist/actress Suzy may be joining an upcoming action blockbuster film 'Baekdu Mountain'.On December 20, 'OSEN' reported that Suzy has been cast in 'Baekdu Mountain' (literal title).Shortly after the report was made, Suzy's management agency JYP Entertainment responded, "It is true that Suzy has been offered a role in 'Baekdu Mountain'. However, no final decision has been made on yet."The agency added, "What we can tell you now is that Suzy is highly likely to make the decision to join the film."'Baekdu Mountain' will depict a story of people trying to fight for lives as the eruption of Baekdu Mountain on the China-North Korea border is close at hand.If Suzy confirms to star in the film, she will be taking the role of a member of the South Korean rescue response team.Suzy's character will be married to actor Ha Jung Woo's character, who is also a South Korean rescue worker.Many awaits for the positive decision to be made to see Suzy back on screen.(Lee Narin, Credit= JYP Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)