[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINO Thinks His Life Is Meaningless Without His 'FIANCE'!

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO took his performance to a whole new level.On December 16 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MINO turned into a king who fell head over heals in love with his 'FIANCÉ'.With his oversized sunglasses which reminds the audience of a Willy Wonka from the movie 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and a fancy top hat, MINO certainly succeeded in adding a bit more fun to his stage.It seems like MINO made an excellent choice choosing 'FIANCÉ' as a title track of his first solo full album 'XX' since it not only brought out the best qualities in him, but also helped him expand his musical horizons.The biggest difference between MINO as a solo artist and a member of WINNER would be his attitude on stage since he seems much more confident and energetic when interacting with the audience all by himself.Also, MINO certainly deserves a round of applause for turning our parents' generations' favorite trot song into a sophisticated hip-hop track.Make sure to check out MINO's stellar performance below, and watch the birth of a masterpiece!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)