SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Laugh at Hwang Min Hyun's Reaction to First Encounter with His Favorite Animal
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Laugh at Hwang Min Hyun's Reaction to First Encounter with His Favorite Animal

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.20 15:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Laugh at Hwang Min Hyuns Reaction to First Encounter with His Favorite Animal
Fans are laughing at Hwang Min Hyun of K-pop boy group Wanna One's reaction after seeing his favorite animal―an elephant for the first very first time in his life.

On December 19 episode of olleh tv mobile's reality show 'Wanna Travel Trip 2', Wanna One was seen traveling around in Thailand.Wanna OneIn this episode, the members of Wanna One visited 'Thai Thani Arts & Culture Village', where they were able to experience true Thai culture, tradition, and arts.

The night before Wanna One was scheduled to visit the attraction, Hwang Min Hyun got all excited.

Hwang Min Hyun explained that it was his first time seeing elephants in real life and continuously asked questions to other members who had seen elephants before.

The reason for this was because Hwang Min Hyun loves elephants.

Ever since his debut in 2012, Hwang Min Hyun went on about elephants to his fans by saying such things like, "(Makes multiple elephants with keys on the keyboard) Here are 10 elephants!", "Elephants are so cute.", "I hope I see elephants in my dream tonight.", and more.Hwang Min HyunHwang Min HyunThe next day when Wanna One members entered the attraction, an elephant welcomed these 11 excited guys with cute dance moves.

Seeming a little shocked to see a living elephant, Hwang Min Hyun was seen not being able to get close to the elephant.

Hwang Min Hyun even just stood there with his mouth opened in shock.Wanna OneWanna OneAlthough it is unknown what exactly he was thinking of in his head at that time, it looked like he was truly shocked.

Fans found this scene hilarious, because it seemed like he made the face as he may have thought elephants were not as cute as he had expected.

Meanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to perform at SBS' year-end music festival '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' on December 25.

(Lee Narin, Credit= olleh tv mobile Wanna Travel Trip 2, Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호