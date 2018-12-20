SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Only Wears Suits to Stage Greetings for This Reason!


Korean actor Hyun Bin revealed the reason why he only wears suits to all of his stage greetings.

Recently, a few pictures from Hyun Bin's recent stage greeting events garnered attention online.
Hyun BinAll pictures had one thing in common―his clothes.

In every picture, Hyun Bin was flaunting his jaw-dropping physique in stylish suits.

During his interview back in October, Hyun Bin explained why he insisted on wearing suits to every promotional event for his projects.
Hyun BinHyun Bin said, "I wanted to keep the promise that I made with the moviegoers. I wanted to be polite."

It turns out that he attempted to express his gratitude to his fans by presenting the best version of himself because they took the time out of their busy schedules and came all the way to see him.
Hyun BinActors tend to dress down for occasions like this, but it appears that Hyun Bin tried to show his respect for his audience in his own way.
Hyun BinHyun Bin's fans were incredibly moved by such a sweet gesture since the fact that he made a constant efforts like this just proves how much he loves and cares about his fans.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin is currently focusing on filming his latest drama 'Memories of the Alhambra'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Wahlheim Paradise' '짝이반' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
