[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan & Yang Se Jong to Co-Star in a New Historical Drama

Actors Woo Do Hwan and Yang Se Jong are both confirmed to star in a new historical action drama.On December 20, it was announced that Woo Do Hwan and Yang Se Jong will be joining forces for JTBC's upcoming drama 'My Country' (literal translation).'My Country' takes place in between the end of the Goryeo Dynasty and the beginning of Joseon Dynasty.Yang Se Jong plays the role of 'Seo Hwi', a skilled swordsman and the son of a fierce general who maintains a smile despite his family's abrupt downfall.Woo Do Hwan takes the role of 'Nam Sun-ho', who seeks to become a military official in order to overcome his social status as the illegitimate son of a high-ranking aristocrat.Meanwhile, 'My Country' is expected to premiere in the first half of 2019.(Credit= SBS funE, Keyeast, Good People)(SBS Star)