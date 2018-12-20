[SBS Star] SEUNGRI & YOON Each Donates Multi-million Won to Help ALS Patients

SEUNGRI of K-pop boy group BIGBANG and YOON of another boy group WINNER's benevolent nature is grabbing the public's attention.On December 20, it was reported that SEUNGRI and YOON recently made large donation to Seungil Hope Foundation―a non-profit organization that raises money for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) patients.SEUNGRI donated 100 million won (approximately 89,000 dollars), and YOON donated 30 million won (approximately 27,000 dollars) in total.Seungil Hope Foundation revealed that the donated money will be used to build Korea's first nursing home for ALS patients.SEUNGRI has made numerous donations in the past, including his recent 100 million donation to ChildFund Korea, but this would be his first time making financial donation to help ALS patients.SEUNGRI commented, "I think the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge raised my awareness of ALS. It's meaningful for me to donate 100 million won for ALS patients. I hope more people will give their support to them. I look forward to seeing the first nursing home for ALS patients in Korea soon."For YOON, this would not be his first time; he had donated 5 million won (approximately 4,400 dollars) to Seungil Hope Foundation after participating in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge back in June.YOON noted, "SEAN, my senior at YG Entertainment, is a co-representative of Seungil Hope Foundation. He has helped me to think of this great idea of making donation for ALS patients. I'm just very delighted to be part of this wonderful work."Meanwhile, SEUNGRI will be resuming his concert tour 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI' in Asian cities in January, and WINNER has returned with a new single 'MILLIONS' on December 19.(Lee Narin, Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)