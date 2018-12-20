[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae in Talks to Make His Drama Comeback Next Year!

K-pop boy group BTOB's member/actor Yook Sungjae is in talks to make his small screen comeback with a new drama.According to reports on December 20, Yook Sungjae is currently reviewing scripts of tvN's upcoming drama 'Man Who Bakes Bread' (literal translation).In response to the reports, Yook Sungjae's management agency CUBE Entertainment stated, "It is true that Yook Sungjae received the offer to join tvN's 'Man Who Bakes Bread'. He is positively considering starring in the drama."If he accepts the offer, Yook Sungjae will lead the drama as the male protagonist―a cat who can transform into a human.He wants to permanently become a human for his female owner, but he has to start living a double life to stay by her side.Led by '100 Days My Prince' director Lee Jong-jae, 'Man Who Bakes Bread' is expected to premiere in the first half of 2019.(Credit= CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)