SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Kindly Takes Photos with Every Audience at His Musical
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Kindly Takes Photos with Every Audience at His Musical

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.20 11:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Kindly Takes Photos with Every Audience at His Musical
Korean actor Ji Chang Wook took his time to kindly take pictures with every audience who came to see his military musical.

Recently, some recent pictures of Ji Chang Wook were uploaded online.

These were all taken by his fans who went to see his ongoing military musical 'Shinheung Military Academy'.

In the pictures, he poses with a smile next to each fan after the musical.Ji Chang WookAlthough he has a short military buzz cut, his good looks still could not be hidden.

Along with the pictures, fans commented, "No words can describe how handsome Ji Chang Wook is! I felt so ugly next to him!", "The musical was simply incredible. I can't believe I got to take pictures with Ji  Chang Wook afterwards!", "Thank you for using your precious time to take pictures with me, oppa! You are an angel!", and so on.Ji Chang WookJi Chang Wook is currently enlisted in the military to serve the national mandatory duty, and starring in 'Shinheung Military Academy' with actor Kang Ha Neul and Kim Sung Kyu of K-pop boy group INFINITE.

The actor is expected to be discharged on May 13, 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호