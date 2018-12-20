[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Kindly Takes Photos with Every Audience at His Musical

Korean actor Ji Chang Wook took his time to kindly take pictures with every audience who came to see his military musical.Recently, some recent pictures of Ji Chang Wook were uploaded online.These were all taken by his fans who went to see his ongoing military musical 'Shinheung Military Academy'.In the pictures, he poses with a smile next to each fan after the musical.Although he has a short military buzz cut, his good looks still could not be hidden.Along with the pictures, fans commented, "No words can describe how handsome Ji Chang Wook is! I felt so ugly next to him!", "The musical was simply incredible. I can't believe I got to take pictures with Ji Chang Wook afterwards!", "Thank you for using your precious time to take pictures with me, oppa! You are an angel!", and so on.Ji Chang Wook is currently enlisted in the military to serve the national mandatory duty, and starring in 'Shinheung Military Academy' with actor Kang Ha Neul and Kim Sung Kyu of K-pop boy group INFINITE.The actor is expected to be discharged on May 13, 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)