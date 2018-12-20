SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Beautifully Covers IU's 'Ending Scene'

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK has shared an emotional cover of singer-songwriter IU's 'Ending Scene'.

On December 20, JUNGKOOK took BTS' official social media account to share a video of himself covering 'Ending Scene'.
BTS JUNGKOOKIn the clip, JUNGKOOK soulfully covers the song in his recording studio with his beautiful, angelic voice.
 
At the very end of the video, JUNGKOOK turns off the camera with a laugh, saying, "That wasn't right."
BTS JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK wrote in the caption, "I got confused in the end and went off-pitch..." with hashtags 'I ask for your understanding' and 'Ending Scene'.
IU, Kim Soo HyunAs JUNGKOOK is known to be a huge fan of IU, fans commented, "IU would love this cover as much as we do!", "Perfect song to start off my day.", "We got another masterpiece. Thank you!", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to attend SBS' year-end music festival '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' on Christmas day.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, '1theK' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
