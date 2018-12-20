SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Talks About the Time When He Danced 'SORRY, SORRY' Naked in Public
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Talks About the Time When He Danced 'SORRY, SORRY' Naked in Public

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.20 10:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Talks About the Time When He Danced SORRY, SORRY Naked in Public
K-pop boy group Super Junior's leader LeeTeuk revealed that he once danced the group's hit song 'SORRY, SORRY' naked in public.

On December 19 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', LeeTeuk made a guest appearance and shared an interesting story.

During the talk, LeeTeuk surprised the hosts and other guests by saying that he has danced 'SORRY, SORRY' naked in the past.LeeTeukWhen they asked for more detail, LeeTeuk explained, "It all happened at a bath house. I really love going to one. I used to go to this bath house in my apartment building. It was pretty empty on that day for some reason, and there was only one other person bathing with me."LeeTeukLeeTeuk continued, "This guy began talking to me. I think he felt awkward. We spoke in English, as he wasn't Korean. He asked about me, so I told him that I was the leader of Super Junior. But he seemed to have no idea who I was nor my group."

He added, "So, I danced 'SORRY, SORRY' on the spot. I was totally naked at that time. Sadly though, he told me that he still didn't know."LeeTeukUpon hearing LeeTeuk's funny story, everyone in the studio could not stop laughing for a long time.

Check out 'SORRY, SORRY' that LeeTeuk danced naked below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'SMTOWN' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호