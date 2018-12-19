[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In Na Fill the Room with Laughter After Reuniting in 2 Years

Korean actor Lee Dong Wook and actress Yoo In Na showed off their amazing chemistry even before starting to shoot their romantic comedy drama.On December 18, tvN unveiled a video of the 'Reaching the Truth' (literal translation)' cast going over the script for the very first time.Even before the read-through began, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na were spotted pulling a funny face and laughing while looking at each other.Their great chemistry was continued to be seen during the time when they were reading the script as well.For instance, Lee Dong Wook helplessly laughed when Yoo In Na acted drunk and started saying random things.It looked obvious that they had known each other for a long time and worked on a project in the past together.It does not come as a surprise why 'Reaching the Truth' is listed as one of the most anticipated dramas in 2019.Fans cannot seem to wait to see Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na acting as lovers again just like their past drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' (2016).'Reaching the Truth' will tell a love story between an ace lawyer 'Kwon Jung-rok' (Lee Dong Wook) and actress 'Oh Yoon-seo/Jin-shim, who happens to work as a secretary at a law firm one day.The drama is expected to be unveiled in the beginning of next year.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Reaching the Truth, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)(SBS Star)