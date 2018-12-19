SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] MINO Hilariously Expresses Discomfort to Call Yang Hyun Suk 'Hyung'
[SBS Star] MINO Hilariously Expresses Discomfort to Call Yang Hyun Suk 'Hyung'

작성 2018.12.19 17:45
K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO revealed that he feels uncomfortable to call his agency YG Entertainment's CEO Yang Hyun Suk 'hyung'.

On December 18, all four members of WINNER―YOON, JINU, HOONY, and MINO guested on JTBC's talk show 'Idol Room'.

During the talk, YOON revealed that he is slightly jealous of MINO who he explained is the only one out of WINNER can call Yang Hyun Suk 'hyung' (a close, older male friend).

YOON even went on to rap his feelings, "I would like to call you hyung as well, but why can't I do that too? If I make debut as a solo artist and win first place with my song as well, can I call you hyung then?"MINOMINO explained how he got to call Yang Hyun Suk 'hyung', "When I recently took the music show win with my solo song 'FIANCÉ', I mentioned that Yang Hyun Suk was like a stepfather to me."

He continued, "Yang Hyun Suk's reply was, 'A stepfather? Just call me Yang hyung.'"MINOWhen the hosts asked how he felt about having the privilege of being able to call Yang Hyun Suk 'hyung', MINO answered, "Honestly though, I feel uncomfortable calling him hyung."

He went on, "He's the same age as my mom! I rather just continue calling him hwae-jang-nim (boss)."

After hearing MINO's hilarious response, everyone in the studio burst out laughing.MINOMeanwhile, WINNER released a new single 'MILLIONS' today.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, JTBC Idol Room)

(SBS Star) 
