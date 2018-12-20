[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Reciprocates Her Fans' Love with an Adorable Care Package!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE warmed her fans' heart with a surprise gift.On December 15, JENNIE made appearance at MBC's 'Show! Music Core' to wrap up the promotional activity of her solo debut single 'SOLO'.On this day, JENNIE moved many of her fans who came all the way to show their love and support in person.She prepared a little gift to show her gratitude to her fans who came to the music show every week to support her.After her stage, fans shared the pictures of the gifts they received from JENNIE through their social media account and online community.JENNIE's sense of humor put a smile on everyone's face even before they open their gifts, since she left a cute note on the top of the box utilizing her own lyrics, "Shining candle."Along with the adorable message, JENNIE also prepared a three jar candles gift set, a slogan with her autographs on it, and a coupon that they could use at a cafe.JENNIE's lovely and practical gifts not only moved her fans, but also gave everyone a chance to get to know the sweet side of her.Meanwhile, JENNIE wrapped up the promotional activity of 'SOLO' on December 16.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)(SBS Star)