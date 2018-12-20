SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Reciprocates Her Fans' Love with an Adorable Care Package!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Reciprocates Her Fans' Love with an Adorable Care Package!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.20 09:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Reciprocates Her Fans Love with an Adorable Care Package!
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE warmed her fans' heart with a surprise gift.

On December 15, JENNIE made appearance at MBC's 'Show! Music Core' to wrap up the promotional activity of her solo debut single 'SOLO'.
JENNIEOn this day, JENNIE moved many of her fans who came all the way to show their love and support in person.

She prepared a little gift to show her gratitude to her fans who came to the music show every week to support her.
JENNIEAfter her stage, fans shared the pictures of the gifts they received from JENNIE through their social media account and online community.
JENNIEJENNIE's sense of humor put a smile on everyone's face even before they open their gifts, since she left a cute note on the top of the box utilizing her own lyrics, "Shining candle."
JENNIEAlong with the adorable message, JENNIE also prepared a three jar candles gift set, a slogan with her autographs on it, and a coupon that they could use at a cafe.
JENNIEJENNIE's lovely and practical gifts not only moved her fans, but also gave everyone a chance to get to know the sweet side of her.

Meanwhile, JENNIE wrapped up the promotional activity of 'SOLO' on December 16.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호