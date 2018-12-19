SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO KAI's Fans to Build a Primary School Which Will Be Run Under the Name of KAI
2018.12.19
Chinese fans of K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI are spreading warmth around the world with their thoughtful act of establishing a school for children in a remote village.

On December 18, KAI's Chinese fan union 'BAIDU KAIBAR' revealed that they have decided to build a primary school in Lianghe, China.

They explained, "We wanted to let everyone know about the positive contribution KAI has made to the world since his debut. Just like he did, we also wanted to make the world a better place. So, we began to think about meaningful things that we could do as well as how we could bring happiness."
KAIThey went on, "Then, we decided to build 'Kim Jongin Hope Primary School' in Lianghe, Dehong of Yunnan Province, for the sake of Jongin (KAI's real name) and thousands of children. This school will be built and ran under the name of Jongin."

Lastly, they added, "No matter whether students know Jongin or not, they will always have access to education there. Jongin is an incredibly gentle and kind person. We believe this is the sort of project that he would appreciate. We will continue to positively impact the world with Jongin."
 
KAI's good deeds include visiting a welfare center for children, participating in a charity bazaar, speaking for female victims of sexual violence, delivering coal briquettes to homes in winter, and many more.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'KimJonginBar' Twitter, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
