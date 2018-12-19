[SBS Star] EXO KAI's Fans to Build a Primary School Which Will Be Run Under the Name of KAI

#엑소카이_자선학교 #EXOKAI_HOPE_PRIMARY_SCHOOL

우리는 김종인의 이름으로 중국의 외진 산골에 학교를 운영할 예정입니다. 수많은 아이들이 이곳에서 초등 교육을 받을 것입니다. 이 서포트를 통해 많은 사람들에게 엑소 카이의 이름으로 이루어지는 선행을 알릴 수 있기를 바랍니다. pic.twitter.com/cbL6BGmkpz — China KimjonginBar (@KimJonginBar) 2018년 12월 18일

Chinese fans of K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI are spreading warmth around the world with their thoughtful act of establishing a school for children in a remote village.On December 18, KAI's Chinese fan union 'BAIDU KAIBAR' revealed that they have decided to build a primary school in Lianghe, China.They explained, "We wanted to let everyone know about the positive contribution KAI has made to the world since his debut. Just like he did, we also wanted to make the world a better place. So, we began to think about meaningful things that we could do as well as how we could bring happiness."They went on, "Then, we decided to build 'Kim Jongin Hope Primary School' in Lianghe, Dehong of Yunnan Province, for the sake of Jongin (KAI's real name) and thousands of children. This school will be built and ran under the name of Jongin."Lastly, they added, "No matter whether students know Jongin or not, they will always have access to education there. Jongin is an incredibly gentle and kind person. We believe this is the sort of project that he would appreciate. We will continue to positively impact the world with Jongin."KAI's good deeds include visiting a welfare center for children, participating in a charity bazaar, speaking for female victims of sexual violence, delivering coal briquettes to homes in winter, and many more.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'KimJonginBar' Twitter, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)