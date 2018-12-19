[SBS Star] BLACKPINK 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' Becomes the Most Viewed K-Pop MV Again

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK broke its own record with its music video of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.On December 19, YouTube unveiled its 'Top 10 Most Viewed K-pop MV' list and announced that BLACKPINK ranked #1 with its music video of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.With this year's record, BLACKPINK topped the charts two years in a row after marking #1 on the same chart with its music video of 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST' last year.According to YouTube, BLACKPINK certainly succeeded in garnering a worldwide attention since 94% of its viewers were living overseas.YouTube also included BLACKPINK in its 'YouTube Rewind 2018' list and named them a global artist who led a trend this year.Besides BLACKPINK, the only K-pop girl group on the list, other renowned artists such as American singers Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and rapper Kendrick Lamar made the list.For the past couple of years, BLACKPINK has shown a glowing achievement.With its music video of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' which was released in June, BLACKPINK beat its own record by seven months and hit 500 million views in just 162 days cutting its previous record in over half.Thanks to such an impressive accomplishment, BLACKPINK became the only K-pop group who hit 500 million views in the shortest amount of time.Including 'BOOMBAYAH', 'WHISTLE', 'PLAYING WITH FIRE', 'STAY', 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST', 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'', and JENNIE's 'SOLO', seven of BLACKPINK's music videos hit more than 100 million views.Also, BLACKPINK has more than 16 million subscribers on YouTube and has the most subscribers among K-pop groups.Back in August, the news that BLACKPINK received 'Diamond Creator Award' for the first time as a K-pop girl group surprised the public because it only has been two years since it made its debut.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently signed with Interscope Records, one of the biggest label of Universal Music Group and currently planning on holding its first world tour beginning in January.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook, 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)(SBS Star)