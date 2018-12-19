[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Shows the Sweetest Behavior to Park Ji-seon While Taking Pictures

K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. was spotted being considerate to comedienne Park Ji-seon at a recent fan event for his movie 'Swing Kids'.On December 17, D.O. attended a fan event for 'Swing Kids' with actor Oh Jeong-se, director Kang Hyeong-cheol, and actress Park Hye Su, where Park Ji-seon was as a host.During the event, the main cast and director took their time to take some pictures with fans as part of the event.As soon as they started getting ready for pictures, Park Ji-seon moved away from the camera.D.O. noticed her standing awkwardly in the corner, then asked her to join them while gesturing for her to come closer with his arm stretched out.Park Ji-seon repeated saying no to him, but D.O. insisted on taking pictures with them.In the end, Park Ji-seon lost against D.O. and shyly walked towards him for pictures.According to fans who were there, D.O. also thanked Park Ji-seon by shaking her hands at the end of the event.D.O.'s kind behavior at this event quickly spread throughout online, and fans left comments such as, "Awww! That is so sweet of him.", "He really cares about others, doesn't he?", "My heart may have exploded if I were Park Ji-seon!", and many more.Meanwhile, EXO made a comeback with the group's repackaged fifth album 'LOVE SHOT' on December 13.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)