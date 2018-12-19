[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Captured Enjoying His Free Time with a Bright Smile

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P was captured having a blast with his friends.Recently, some recent photos of T.O.P started spreading online.The pictures show T.O.P wearing a green shirt with his face full of happiness.In one picture, T.O.P makes a peace sign towards the camera and has a meal with his friends at a restaurant in the other two.Since T.O.P has not been seen around much since his began serving his national mandatory duty and stopped posting on his social media in April 2017, fans were excited to see how their favorite star was doing.Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "It's been a while, oppa! I'm delighted to see you doing well!", "I missed seeing you smile! It's so priceless.", "What were you talking about with them? You look happy!", and more.T.O.P initially began serving the country as a conscripted police officer in February 2017.However, he was reassigned as a public service worker this January after he was found guilty of smoking marijuana.Currently, T.O.P works as a public service worker at Yongsan-gu Office and is expected to complete his service in this coming June.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)