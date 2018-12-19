[SBS Star] THE BOYZ KEVIN to Take Break from All Activities Due to Health Issues

K-pop boy group THE BOYZ' member KEVIN will temporarily halt all group activities to recover from his condition.On December 18, KEVIN's management agency Cre.ker Entertainment announced, "After being diagnosed with Influenza A, KEVIN is currently taking a rest."For this reason, they added that KEVIN will not be able to attend any of the group's activities until he shows a sign of progress.With KEVIN being on bed rest, THE BOYZ will continue all activities including its appearance in '2018 Korea Popular Music Awards', music shows, and fan signing events as an 11-member group for the time being.Meanwhile, THE BOYZ is currently busy focusing on the promotional activity of its third mini album 'THE ONLY' and proving its power as a potent rookie.Following is Cre.ker Entertainment's entire statement.Hello, this is Cre.ker Entertainment.KEVIN went to the hospital this evening to confirm his symptoms and was diagnosed with Influenza A.According to the medical opinion that a patient with Influenza A must take an enough rest, he will be temporarily taking a break from all activities but will do his best to recover from his condition.He will do his best to get back on his feet and resume all activities as soon as possible.Thank you.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Creker_THEBOYZ' Twitter)(SBS Star)