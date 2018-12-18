SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG SEUNGRI Hilariously Covers 'SOLO' by BLACKPINK JENNIE
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG SEUNGRI Hilariously Covers 'SOLO' by BLACKPINK JENNIE

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.18 19:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG SEUNGRI Hilariously Covers SOLO by BLACKPINK JENNIE
It looks like K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI has a huge interest in mastering girl group BLACKPINK's songs.

From December 15 until 16, SEUNGRI held his first solo concert tour 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI IN JAPAN' in Osaka.

At his concert in Osaka, SEUNGRI made the audience stunned with a very special performance.

This performance was of him covering JENNIE of BLACKPINK's solo debut track 'SOLO', which is currently sweeping the charts in Korea as well as overseas.SEUNGRISEUNGRIFor the performance, SEUNGRI dressed himself as "JENNIE" and demonstrated sexy dance moves.

Throughout the performance, the audience kept repeating "Wow, SEUNGRI!" while laughing out loud.
 

Actually, SEUNGRI previously almost turned himself as the fifth member of BLACKPINK by producing the perfect cover of BLACKPINK's hit track 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.

▶ [SBS Star] SEUNGRI's Cover of BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' Makes Fans Laugh

Upon watching another one of SEUNGRI's cover dance of BLACKPINK, fans commented, "I don't think he is SEUNGRI anymore. He should be called 'SEUNG-NIE' from now on!", "Look at his face! He looks so serious as well!", "I can't breathe from laughing too much!", and so on.

Meanwhile, 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI: FINAL IN SEOUL' is scheduled to take place on February 16 and 17.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'RiRi PLAY' YouTube)  

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호