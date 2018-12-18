[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG SEUNGRI Hilariously Covers 'SOLO' by BLACKPINK JENNIE

It looks like K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI has a huge interest in mastering girl group BLACKPINK's songs.From December 15 until 16, SEUNGRI held his first solo concert tour 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI IN JAPAN' in Osaka.At his concert in Osaka, SEUNGRI made the audience stunned with a very special performance.This performance was of him covering JENNIE of BLACKPINK's solo debut track 'SOLO', which is currently sweeping the charts in Korea as well as overseas.For the performance, SEUNGRI dressed himself as "JENNIE" and demonstrated sexy dance moves.Throughout the performance, the audience kept repeating "Wow, SEUNGRI!" while laughing out loud.Actually, SEUNGRI previously almost turned himself as the fifth member of BLACKPINK by producing the perfect cover of BLACKPINK's hit track 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.Upon watching another one of SEUNGRI's cover dance of BLACKPINK, fans commented, "I don't think he is SEUNGRI anymore. He should be called 'SEUNG-NIE' from now on!", "Look at his face! He looks so serious as well!", "I can't breathe from laughing too much!", and so on.Meanwhile, 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI: FINAL IN SEOUL' is scheduled to take place on February 16 and 17.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'RiRi PLAY' YouTube)(SBS Star)