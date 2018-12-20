SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Leaves Her Fans Wanting More with the Stage of 'SOLO'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Leaves Her Fans Wanting More with the Stage of 'SOLO'

작성 2018.12.20
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE successfully wrapped up the promotional activity of her solo debut single 'SOLO'.

On December 16, JENNIE ranked #1 on SBS 'Inkigayo' and once again proved her potential as a solo artist.
JENNIEJENNIE's performance is like a scrumptious three-course-meal since her song also consists of three parts that satisfy our acoustic needs.
JENNIEWith her captivating intro, JENNIE immediately catches the eyes of the public and build an expectation for the latter part of her track just like a delicious appetizer.
JENNIEThen, she satisfies the listeners' needs with the most hypnotizing hook of all time as any decent entrée would do.
JENNIEBut the cherry on top obviously is the part when she declares, "Now, I'm going slow mo" with her sultry voice since the whole dynamic of the song starts to change at that very moment.

Make sure to check out the video below, and observe JENNIE's impeccable metamorphosis into a solo artist!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
