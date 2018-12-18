SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Block B P.O Shows the Most Typical Fanboy Reaction upon Seeing Song Hye Kyo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Block B P.O Shows the Most Typical Fanboy Reaction upon Seeing Song Hye Kyo

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.18 17:29 수정 2018.12.18 17:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Block B P.O Shows the Most Typical Fanboy Reaction upon Seeing Song Hye Kyo
K-pop boy group Block B's member P.O's heart seems to have skipped a beat when he saw actress Song Hye Kyo for the first time.

On December 17, a behind-the-scenes video of tvN's drama 'Encounter' was unveiled.

In the video, P.O was seen shooting his very first scene with Song Hye Kyo, which he explained that it was also his very first time seeing Song Hye Kyo.

Before shooting the scene, P.O said, "It's my first time seeing Song Hye Kyo. This is so nerve-wracking!"P.OThen, he kept walking around the corner with his hand on the chest, looking extremely nervous.

Once the cameras started rolling for P.O, he made a mistake right away, as he was too nervous.

After he was done shooting the scene, P.O shared his feelings, "I think I died the moment I saw her."P.OMany fans laughed seeing P.O in this video and commented, "His reaction is way too real!", "I probably would react the same way!", "When would I ever be able to see Song Hye Kyo in real life?", and so on.

'Encounter' tells a love story about an ordinary guy 'Kim Jin-hyuk' (actor Park Bo Gum) who works multiple part-time jobs, and wealthy divorced woman 'Cha Soo-hyun' (Song Hye Kyo), the head of a hotel.

P.O acts as an outgoing and free-spirited character named 'Kim Jin-myung'―a younger brother of 'Kim Jin-hyuk'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Encounter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호