[SBS Star] Block B P.O Shows the Most Typical Fanboy Reaction upon Seeing Song Hye Kyo

K-pop boy group Block B's member P.O's heart seems to have skipped a beat when he saw actress Song Hye Kyo for the first time.On December 17, a behind-the-scenes video of tvN's drama 'Encounter' was unveiled.In the video, P.O was seen shooting his very first scene with Song Hye Kyo, which he explained that it was also his very first time seeing Song Hye Kyo.Before shooting the scene, P.O said, "It's my first time seeing Song Hye Kyo. This is so nerve-wracking!"Then, he kept walking around the corner with his hand on the chest, looking extremely nervous.Once the cameras started rolling for P.O, he made a mistake right away, as he was too nervous.After he was done shooting the scene, P.O shared his feelings, "I think I died the moment I saw her."Many fans laughed seeing P.O in this video and commented, "His reaction is way too real!", "I probably would react the same way!", "When would I ever be able to see Song Hye Kyo in real life?", and so on.'Encounter' tells a love story about an ordinary guy 'Kim Jin-hyuk' (actor Park Bo Gum) who works multiple part-time jobs, and wealthy divorced woman 'Cha Soo-hyun' (Song Hye Kyo), the head of a hotel.P.O acts as an outgoing and free-spirited character named 'Kim Jin-myung'―a younger brother of 'Kim Jin-hyuk'.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Encounter)(SBS Star)