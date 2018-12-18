SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jimmy Fallon Wants BTS Back on His Show?
[SBS Star] Jimmy Fallon Wants BTS Back on His Show?

작성 2018.12.18
[SBS Star] Jimmy Fallon Wants BTS Back on His Show?
American television host Jimmy Fallon mentioned K-pop boy group BTS during a live broadcast.

On December 17, Jimmy Fallon held a live broadcast to interact with his fans.

When one of his fans asked, "How's BTS? Still in contact with JIMIN?"
Jimmy FallonJimmy Fallon replied, "Yeah. I'm in contact with him. He's my dude." and expressed his love for BTS by saying, "They are more than welcome. Always welcome to come back."

He added, "I have a good idea for those guys. When are they back in the States? Doing something fun."
Jimmy FallonJimmy continued, "I know that they just won the MAMA award. Congrats on that. They are pros. They can dance, rap, and sing like they got the whole package. Go see them in concert if you can. It's unlike anything else. They are really really great."

Jimmy Fallon and BTS first met in September when BTS made appearance at NBC's talk show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.
BTS & Jimmy FallonBTS garnered a worldwide attention with its appearance in 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and mesmerized the viewers with its sense of humor and outstanding performance.
BTSJimmy Fallon picked JIMIN as his favorite member and even turned into a bit of a fanboy during the show.
BTSAfter his live broadcast, fans commented, "He is turning into an ARMY. Slowly but surely.", "Wow. I did not see that coming! This is amazing!", "Yay! Let's do it again.", and so on.

Meanwhile, BTS recently confirmed its appearance in SBS' year-end music festival '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jimmyfallon' Instagram, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' YouTube)

(SBS Star)      
