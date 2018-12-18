[SBS Star] What JUNGKOOK Does When He Does Not Want Tears Rolling down His Face

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK seems to have an interesting way of getting rid of tears rolling down his face.On December 14, an annual awards ceremony '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards' was held at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong.One of the most emotional moments of the night happened when BTS delivered the acceptance speech after winning the honorable Artist of the Year award (grand prize).J-HOPE, V, and JIN of BTS helplessly cried while delivering their speech, making the rest of the members beside them tear up.At the beginning, JUNGKOOK tried to stop himself from crying, but lost against his tears in the end.As JUNGKOOK was wearing make-up, he made sure that his make-up did not get too smudged by lightly wiping his tears with his hand.Later though, JUNGKOOK just shook his head to get rid of his tears rolling down his face instead of using his hand.After spotting this one interesting way of JUNGKOOK handling his tears, fans commented, "Did he just shake his tears off? So funny!", "Awww! This is the cutest thing I've seen today!", "This is hilarious! I seriously can't stop laughing!", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS has confirmed to perform at SBS' year-end music festival '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' on December 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= Mnet, Online Community)(SBS Star)