[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Blushes After Filming His First Kiss Scene with Cho Bo Ah
[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Blushes After Filming His First Kiss Scene with Cho Bo Ah

작성 2018.12.18 16:28 수정 2018.12.18 16:48
Korean actor Yoo Seung Ho and actress Cho Bo Ah showed off their chemistry at the filming site of SBS' drama 'My Strange Hero'.

On December 17, the production team of SBS' new drama 'My Strange Hero' dropped a video of Yoo Seung Ho and Cho Bo Ah at their filming site.
Yoo Seung Ho & Cho Bo AhIn the video, 'Bok-soo' (Yoo Seung Ho's character) was receiving an award from 'Soo-jung' (Cho Bo Ah's character) for raising his Korean grade by 50 points.
Yoo Seung Ho & Cho Bo AhBut after receiving an award, 'Bok-soo' started complaining and asked if there is any prize that comes with it.

Then, 'Soo-jung' suddenly kissed him on the lips and that unexpected behavior of hers made 'Bok-soo' froze for a second.
Yoo Seung Ho & Cho Bo AhEvery bit of that moment was so magical and romantic that they did not even have to film the scene again.

The two stars shyly smiled after their first kiss scene and Yoo Seung Ho patted her head gently as if he was trying to make the situation less awkward.
Yoo Seung Ho & Cho Bo AhAfter the video of Yoo Seung Ho and Cho Bo Ah was revealed, fans commented, "Their chemistry is off the chart.", "They look so cute together!", "This video never ends. I watched it like 100 times.", and so on.

Meanwhile, the first episode of SBS' drama 'My Strange Hero' was aired on December 10.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS My Strange Hero)

(SBS Star)       
