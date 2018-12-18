[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Must Turn Her TV on to Sleep Every Night?

K-pop girl group Red Velvet IRENE revealed the reason why she cannot turn off the TV when sleeping.On December 16 episode of CELUV.TV's 'I'm Celuv', Red Velvet made appearance at the show.On this day, the members shared the story of their house which all five of them arecurrently living together.IRENE said that she has to turn on the TV before she goes off to bed and explained that she couldn't sleep without a light.WENDY added, "A weird sound comes out of her room every night. If she turns up the volume, we would know it's the TV, but she keeps the volume to the minimum so it makes swoosh sounds."IRENE replied, "I fall asleep while listening to the sound of TV. I guess that's what the sounds are."Then one of the hosts of the show asked, "Isn't it too bright to sleep with the TV on?"IRENE answered, "I get scared easily, so I need to turn my TV on to sleep."After seeing IRENE's adorable interview, fans commented, "It's so cute how she turns on TV every time she sleeps.", "Do everything you want, sweetie!", "She turns on TV when sleeping? So do I!", and many more.Meanwhile, Red Velvet returned to its fans loving arms on November 30 with its fifth mini album 'RBB'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'celuvtv' YouTube)(SBS Star)