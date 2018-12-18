[SBS Star] TAEYANG's Brother Dong Hyun Bae Mentions TAEYANG♥Min Hyorin's Marriage

Korean actor Dong Hyun Bae expressed how jealous he is of his younger brother TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's marriage with actress Min Hyorin.On December 17 episode of KBS' talk show 'Hello Counselor', Dong Hyun Bae made a guest appearance.As Dong Hyun Bae is TAEYANG's brother, the hosts asked, "TAEYANG is married. Do you feel jealous at all?"Dong Hyun Bae shouted out, "I do! I feel so jealous of my brother!"He went on, "I feel lonely, as I live by myself. You know, I even speak to my television. I really want to get married."TAEYANG and Min Hyorin were in a relationship for about four years before getting married in February.TAEYANG has been serving the national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier since March, but the couple seems to be spending a lot of time together.Previously in July, another BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI mentioned that Min Hyorin visits TAEYANG at his military base every week.Also, fans frequently spotted TAEYANG and Min Hyorin on a public date after TAEYANG's enlistment.People often refer TAEYANG and Min Hyorin as 'love birds' and express their jealousy.It looks like TAEYANG's brother was one of people who envied the couple alongside thousands of others around the world.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Hello Counselor, SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)