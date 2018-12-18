SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MINO Impresses Fans with a Gift to Keep Themselves Warm Outside
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] MINO Impresses Fans with a Gift to Keep Themselves Warm Outside

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.18 14:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MINO Impresses Fans with a Gift to Keep Themselves Warm Outside
K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO impressed his fans with a thoughtful behavior.

On December 15, WINNER unveiled the behind the scenes of SBS 'Inkigayo' through its official YouTube channel.
MINOIn the video, MINO arrived at the site around 2AM but seemed like he was having trouble
opening his eyes because of the accumulated fatigue.
MINODespite his condition, all he could think of was his fans who waited for him for hours in this severely cold weather.
MINOOn this day, MINO prepared a steamed bun for his fans to keep them warm through a long and
cold winter night.
MINOBut even after handing out the surprise present, MINO still worried and said, "I gave them
steamed buns but it was kind of cold. Hope they reheated it before they ate."

He also continued to express his affection for his fans even after going up to the stage and tried to interact with them as much as he can.MINODuring an interview that was conducted after his stage, MINO said, "I was surprised when my fans sang along to 'A Girl at So-yang River' part in my track. It was incredible. I felt like I was fulfilled."MINOMeanwhile, MINO is sweeping the charts with the title track 'FIANCÉ' of his first solo full album 'XX' released on November 26.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'WINNER' YouTube, 'yginnercircle' Twitter)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호