[SBS Star] MINO Impresses Fans with a Gift to Keep Themselves Warm Outside

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO impressed his fans with a thoughtful behavior.On December 15, WINNER unveiled the behind the scenes of SBS 'Inkigayo' through its official YouTube channel.In the video, MINO arrived at the site around 2AM but seemed like he was having troubleopening his eyes because of the accumulated fatigue.Despite his condition, all he could think of was his fans who waited for him for hours in this severely cold weather.On this day, MINO prepared a steamed bun for his fans to keep them warm through a long andcold winter night.But even after handing out the surprise present, MINO still worried and said, "I gave themsteamed buns but it was kind of cold. Hope they reheated it before they ate."He also continued to express his affection for his fans even after going up to the stage and tried to interact with them as much as he can.During an interview that was conducted after his stage, MINO said, "I was surprised when my fans sang along to 'A Girl at So-yang River' part in my track. It was incredible. I felt like I was fulfilled."Meanwhile, MINO is sweeping the charts with the title track 'FIANCÉ' of his first solo full album 'XX' released on November 26.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'WINNER' YouTube, 'yginnercircle' Twitter)(SBS Star)