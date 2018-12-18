[SBS Star] Wanna One Confirms to End Its Contract on December 31 Without Extension

All members of K-pop boy group Wanna One have confirmed to leave Wanna One on December 31 as initially planned.On December 18, SWING Entertainment released an official statement regarding Wanna One's contract, finally clarifying words going around about Wanna One's contract extension throughout this year.The agency wrote, "Hi, this is SWING Entertainment. We are writing to inform you that Wanna One's contract is scheduled to end on December 31, 2018. Wanna One will carry out all planned official activities, such as attending awards ceremonies after the contract. The concert in January will mark the very last official activity for Wanna One."They continued, "We would like to thank each member of Wanna One for doing their best for the past year and a half. We, SWING Entertainment, will work hard to support Wanna One until the end of the contract."They wrapped up the statement by saying, "We would like to deliver our sincere gratitude to all Korean fans as well as overseas fans for loving Wanna One until now. Please keep supporting Wanna One and the members' new journey ahead."Debuted as a project group, Wanna One consists of 11 winners―Kang Daniel, Hwang Min Hyun, Park Ji Hoon, Ong Seong Woo, Bae Jin Young, Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, Lee Dae Hwi, Yoon Ji Sung, Park Woo Jin, and Lai Kuan Lin, of popular survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2'.Right after its debut, Wanna One risen as one of the most popular K-pop boy groups, topping domestic and overseas music charts, winning first place on music shows, and so on.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'wannaone_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)