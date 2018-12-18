SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SM Ent. Shares a Touching Video on SHINee JONGHYUN's Death Anniversary
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SM Ent. Shares a Touching Video on SHINee JONGHYUN's Death Anniversary

작성 2018.12.18
K-pop boy group SHINee's management agency SM Entertainment paid tribute to JONGHYUN on the day of his death anniversary.

As soon as the clock pointed at 12AM KST on December 18, SM Entertainment posted a video honoring JONGHYUN's life on their social media account.

In the nearly one minute video, photos of JONGHYUN on and off stage were put together with somber background music.

The message at the end of the video says, "Dear JONGHYUN. We are remembering you. We will love you forever. From all members of SMTOWN."
 
Shortly after this, KEY also uploaded a short video on his social media account without making any comments regarding the video.

The video shows KEY trying to style his hair using the camera on his phone while JONGHYUN playfully tries to get in the shot behind him.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans around the world are also remembering JONGHYUN.

Many fans are using their social media to share their personal tributes to JONGHYUN.

They wrote, "We love you. We promise that we will always be with you.", "No words will describe how much I miss you. You will be in my heart until the end of time.", "It's been a long year without you, but a lot of us made it through with the strength that you have left behind. Thank you, JONGHYUN. I love you so much.", and so on.JONGHYUNOn December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN was found unconscious after burning briquettes inside a residence complex located in Southern part of Seoul.

JONGHYUN was immediately taken to the hospital, but failed to regain consciousness and left this world at the age of 27.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'SMTOWNGLOBAL' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
