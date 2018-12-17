[SBS Star] Sulli Tears Up as Taeyeon Makes a Surprise Visit to Her Store

Sulli, formerly of K-pop girl group f(x), almost cried when she saw Taeyeon of girl group Girls' Generation in her store.On December 13 episode of Sulli's first reality show 'Jinri Market', Taeyeon surprised Sulli by making a surprise visit to her pop-up store.In this episode, Sulli was seen interacting with her customers and fans in her shop until the late evening.While Sulli was busy, Taeyeon arrived at the store and began shopping, trying her best not to get caught by Sulli.After Taeyeon was done, Taeyeon walked up to the counter with a grin, where Sulli was sitting down behind it.As soon as Sulli saw Taeyeon, her eyes widened and tears rapidly filled them.Seconds later, Sulli walked out of the counter and showed her gratitude by giving Taeyeon a big hug.Sulli commented, "Taeyeon and I lived together when we were still in school. She used to tell me that I eat like a baby."Taeyeon also took time to reminisce the past, then responded, "How do you remember that? It's been a very long time."Both stars belong to the same management agency SM Entertainment, where they spent years training before making debut as members of popular girl groups.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM C&C Jinri Market)(SBS Star)