SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Sang Yun Memorizes Extremely Difficult Lines Just in 5 Minutes!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Sang Yun Memorizes Extremely Difficult Lines Just in 5 Minutes!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.17 16:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Sang Yun Memorizes Extremely Difficult Lines Just in 5 Minutes!
Korean actor Lee Sang Yun shocked everyone by memorizing extremely difficult lines just in five minutes.

On December 16 episode of SBS 'Master in the House', the cast―Lee Sang Yun, entertainer Yang Se-hyung, Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB, singer Lee Seung Gi met the new master veteran actor Lee Soon-jae, who taught them acting skills. 

As one of the parts of his acting class, Lee Soon-jae gave the four members a mission to memorize lines from KBS' historical drama 'Winds and Clouds' (1982).Master in the HouseEach member took time to memorize the lines in their own way.

Three minutes later, Lee Sang Yun told them that he has finished memorizing the lines.

Nevertheless, Lee Sang Yun failed to complete the mission, because he said one wrong word.

Only about two minutes after that though, Lee Sang Yun said he would try again.

Lee Sang Yun smoothly spoke the lines from the beginning until the end.Master in the HouseAfter he was done, the rest of the cast gave him a round of applause for memorizing such difficult lines only in five minutes.

Lee Soon-jae commented, "Your memorization is perfect. The only thing you need to do now is to revive the lines by putting your emotions into them."

Not too long after Lee Sang Yun completed the mission, Yook Sungjae succeeded in perfectly memorizing the lines as well.

The two others Yang Se-hyung and Lee Seung Gi, struggled with the mission for a lot longer than them.

In the end, Yang Se-hyung managed to come as third, sending Lee Seung Gi to the end of the line.
 

'Master in the House' is a television show by SBS in which the cast spend time with masters of various fields in hopes of gaining knowledge and wisdom from them.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호