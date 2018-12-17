SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Park Ji Hoon Tears Up During BTS' Emotional Speech
[SBS Star] Wanna One Park Ji Hoon Tears Up During BTS' Emotional Speech

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Park Ji Hoon was spotted shedding tears after listening to BTS' latest award acceptance speech.

Recently, Wanna One and BTS attended '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2018 MAMA)' held in Hong Kong.
Wanna One, BTSOne of the most emotional moments of the night happened when BTS took the stage to deliver the acceptance speech after winning the honorable Artist of the Year award.
BTSDuring the speech, BTS member JIN shocked everyone by revealing that the members had such a hard time in the beginning of 2018, to the point they were even considering disbandment.

BTS' humble yet emotional acceptance speech moved the hearts of many, including Park Ji Hoon―a well-known fanboy of BTS.
BTSFans noticed that as BTS members were delivering their words, Park Ji Hoon also became emotional and broke down in tears.
Park Ji HoonThe fans commented, "Ji Hoon started crying when BTS cried, as a fan, and as a fellow artist.. I understand why he was so affected by their words.", "I feel like they (Wanna One members) can relate to BTS in many ways.", "I'm all for BTS-Wanna One bond.", and many more.
 
Meanwhile, Wanna One and BTS are both scheduled to attend '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' on December 25. 

(Credit= 'RIGHTBEFORE_JH' Twitter, Mnet, 'mcountdown' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
