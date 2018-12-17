[SBS Star] BTS Bursts Out Laughing as RM Gets Captured While Fanboying over Tiger JK

The members of K-pop boy group BTS burst out laughing as they saw a moment of their leader RM was captured fanboying over Korean hip-hop artist Tiger JK.On December 14, an annual awards ceremony '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards' was held at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong.Many special performances took place on this day, and one of them was a collaboration stage of Tiger JK and another boy group SEVENTEEN's member VERNON.Heavy drum sounds built up an intense mood in the very beginning of the performance, making the audience excited.When the audience's scream reached the peak, Tiger JK showed up on stage shouting, "What's up, Hong Kong?"As soon as Tiger JK set his foot on stage, the camera suddenly showed a close shot of RM's reaction.RM was screaming with all his heart, not knowing that the entire audience was watching his reaction on huge screens around the venue.Seconds later when RM realized this, he rapidly minimized his excitement.However, it was already too late; everyone including the rest of BTS members had seen his overly-thrilled reaction.His fellow members V, J-HOPE, and JUNGKOOK burst out laughing like they were the happiest people on the planet.RM sat there bashfully smiling, then soon continued enjoying the rest of the performance with them.Meanwhile, BTS is planned to join SBS' year-end music festival '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' on December 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= Mnet, 'unicorn501' YouTube)(SBS Star)