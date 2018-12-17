SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Only One Member of WINNER Calls Yang Hyun Suk 'Hyung'?
The members K-pop boy group WINNER revealed that MINO is the only member that calls their company CEO Yang Hyun Suk 'hyung'.

For the upcoming episode of JTBC's 'Idol Room', four members of WINNER joined the recording as guests.
WINNERDuring the recording, MINO revealed the story behind how he got close with their agency YG Entertainment's CEO Yang Hyun Suk.

MINO said, "When I won the first place at a music show with my solo song 'FIANCÉ', I mentioned that Yang Hyun Suk is like a stepfather to me."

He continued, "Then he replied me back, 'A stepfather? Just call me Yang hyung(a close, older male friend).'"
WINNERYOON said, "The only member that calls Yang Hyun Suk 'hyung' is MINO," and MINO smiled and added, "I received that permission not too long ago."
WINNERMeanwhile, WINNER is scheduled to make its comeback with a new single 'MILLIONS' on December 19.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, JTBC Idol Room)

(SBS Star)    
