[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE's Beautiful English Accent Makes Her Fans Love Her Even More

JENNIE of BLACKPINK boasted a beautiful English accent during her recent interview.On December 14, a video of JENNIE having an interview with Billboard was uploaded on YouTube.During the interview, JENNIE shared how she felt about debuting as a solo artist, what messages she intends to deliver with her song 'SOLO', her future plans, what she enjoys doing when she has free time, and more.Although it was JENNIE's first time having an English interview all by herself, she led the interview impressively well.She did not look too nervous, and even gave some playful answers to the interviewer's questions with a big smile.As JENNIE studied in New Zealand for about five years, not only she spoke fluently, but also spoke with an accent.Her fluent English with a beautiful accent was enough to grab the attention of many people around the world.They commented, "Her English amazes me. She motivates me to study harder.", "Help me, I'm in love.", "She's shining solo, indeed.", and so on.Meanwhile, 'SOLO' recently ranked #1 Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart and topped iTunes Chart in 40 different countries around the world.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Billboard' YouTube)(SBS Star)