SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE's Beautiful English Accent Makes Her Fans Love Her Even More
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE's Beautiful English Accent Makes Her Fans Love Her Even More

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.17 14:21 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIEs Beautiful English Accent Makes Her Fans Love Her Even More
JENNIE of BLACKPINK boasted a beautiful English accent during her recent interview.

On December 14, a video of JENNIE having an interview with Billboard was uploaded on YouTube.

During the interview, JENNIE shared how she felt about debuting as a solo artist, what messages she intends to deliver with her song 'SOLO', her future plans, what she enjoys doing when she has free time, and more.JENNIEAlthough it was JENNIE's first time having an English interview all by herself, she led the interview impressively well.

She did not look too nervous, and even gave some playful answers to the interviewer's questions with a big smile.JENNIEAs JENNIE studied in New Zealand for about five years, not only she spoke fluently, but also spoke with an accent.

Her fluent English with a beautiful accent was enough to grab the attention of many people around the world.

They commented, "Her English amazes me. She motivates me to study harder.", "Help me, I'm in love.", "She's shining solo, indeed.", and so on.
 

Meanwhile, 'SOLO' recently ranked #1 Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart and topped iTunes Chart in 40 different countries around the world.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Billboard' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호