SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoona Expresses Thanks to Girls' Generation & Fans for Supporting Her!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoona Expresses Thanks to Girls' Generation & Fans for Supporting Her!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.17 13:48 수정 2018.12.17 13:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoona Expresses Thanks to Girls Generation & Fans for Supporting Her!
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member/actress Yoona thanked her fellow members and fans for showing support with a surprise coffee truck delivery.

On December 16, Yoona shared pictures of coffee trucks sent to the filming site of her upcoming film 'Exit'.
YoonaOn the first truck, the banner says, "Charming Yoona, who has no 'Exit'! You worked hard! - Girls' Generation."

There was another message written on the standing banner, "To the staff and cast members of 'Exit', all of you worked so hard! Wishing you a huge success! - Girls' Generation."
YoonaYoona also shared pictures of another coffee truck sent to her from her Vietnamese fans.

For this truck, the fans left supportive messages such as "Yoona, you won't be able to 'Exit' from our love!", "Good luck until the end as you wait for a sweet vacation!"
YoonaYoona wrote alongside the pictures, "Thank you. I gained strength after receiving all of your support." with hashtags 'Coffee truck from Girls' Generation', 'Coffee truck from S♡NE (Girls' Generation's fan club)'.

Meanwhile, 'Exit' starring Yoona and actor Cho Jung Seok is set to premiere in 2019.

(Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호