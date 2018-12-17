[SBS Star] Yoona Expresses Thanks to Girls' Generation & Fans for Supporting Her!

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member/actress Yoona thanked her fellow members and fans for showing support with a surprise coffee truck delivery.On December 16, Yoona shared pictures of coffee trucks sent to the filming site of her upcoming film 'Exit'.On the first truck, the banner says, "Charming Yoona, who has no 'Exit'! You worked hard! - Girls' Generation."There was another message written on the standing banner, "To the staff and cast members of 'Exit', all of you worked so hard! Wishing you a huge success! - Girls' Generation."Yoona also shared pictures of another coffee truck sent to her from her Vietnamese fans.For this truck, the fans left supportive messages such as "Yoona, you won't be able to 'Exit' from our love!", "Good luck until the end as you wait for a sweet vacation!"Yoona wrote alongside the pictures, "Thank you. I gained strength after receiving all of your support." with hashtags 'Coffee truck from Girls' Generation', 'Coffee truck from S♡NE (Girls' Generation's fan club)'.Meanwhile, 'Exit' starring Yoona and actor Cho Jung Seok is set to premiere in 2019.(Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram)(SBS Star)