[SBS Star] JIMIN & KAI Buy Another Matching Coat After Last Year's Custom Coat?

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS and KAI of another boy group EXO were spotted with another matching coat after their custom padded coat last year.Recently, BTS and EXO fans discovered that JIMIN and KAI had matching coat.In the screenshots and pictures, JIMIN and KAI fight against the cold weather by wrapping themselves up in the same brown fur coat.Even though they are wearing the same coat, they give off a completely different vibe; KAI looks like a father grizzly bear while JIMIN looks like a baby grizzly bear.After fans found out about this, they began to speculate that they bought the coat together.This was a high possibility, because JIMIN and KAI are very good friends, who have history of wearing the same coat with other members of their group of friends in the past.Last year, SHINee's member TAEMIN revealed that him, JIMIN, KAI, Wanna One's member Ha Sung Woon, HOTSHOT's member Kim Timoteo, and non-celebrity friend Kwon-ho have ordered custom matching padded coat.At that time, they even designed the logo on their coat, demonstrating their amazing friendship.As JIMIN and KAI were seen with the same coat again, fans have been expressing their excitement by saying things like, "Did they buy the 'friendship' coat again?", "I completely ship this friendship!", "Awww this is so sweet!", and more.Meanwhile, BTS and EXO are both scheduled to attend SBS' year-end music festival '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' on December 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'bearbrowniex88' Twitter, 'SBSNOW' YouTube)(SBS Star)