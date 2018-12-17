SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JIMIN & KAI Buy Another Matching Coat After Last Year's Custom Coat?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] JIMIN & KAI Buy Another Matching Coat After Last Year's Custom Coat?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.17 11:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JIMIN & KAI Buy Another Matching Coat After Last Years Custom Coat?
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS and KAI of another boy group EXO were spotted with another matching coat after their custom padded coat last year.

Recently, BTS and EXO fans discovered that JIMIN and KAI had matching coat.

In the screenshots and pictures, JIMIN and KAI fight against the cold weather by wrapping themselves up in the same brown fur coat.

Even though they are wearing the same coat, they give off a completely different vibe; KAI looks like a father grizzly bear while JIMIN looks like a baby grizzly bear.JIMIN and KAIAfter fans found out about this, they began to speculate that they bought the coat together.

This was a high possibility, because JIMIN and KAI are very good friends, who have history of wearing the same coat with other members of their group of friends in the past.

Last year, SHINee's member TAEMIN revealed that him, JIMIN, KAI, Wanna One's member Ha Sung Woon, HOTSHOT's member Kim Timoteo, and non-celebrity friend Kwon-ho have ordered custom matching padded coat.JIMIN, KAI, TAEMINAt that time, they even designed the logo on their coat, demonstrating their amazing friendship.

As JIMIN and KAI were seen with the same coat again, fans have been expressing their excitement by saying things like, "Did they buy the 'friendship' coat again?", "I completely ship this friendship!", "Awww this is so sweet!", and more.JIMIN, KAI, TAEMINMeanwhile, BTS and EXO are both scheduled to attend SBS' year-end music festival '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' on December 25.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'bearbrowniex88' Twitter, 'SBSNOW' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호