[SBS Star] GUMMY Shyly Brags, "Cho Jung Seok Is Too Deeply in Love with Me"
[SBS Star] GUMMY Shyly Brags, "Cho Jung Seok Is Too Deeply in Love with Me"

Korean singer GUMMY mentioned how much her husband actor Cho Jung Seok is into her.

On December 15 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers', GUMMY made a guest appearance.

As it has been only about two months since GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok got married, the hosts congratulated GUMMY and asked some questions to her regarding her marriage.GUMMYWith a shy smile, GUMMY told them, "Okay, I'll just tell you one story about us today. No more after this one."

She said, "Cho Jung Seok once said to me, 'I just can't get out of you. I would be the first one to enroll in your heart, but also the only one who couldn't graduate from it.'"

Upon hearing GUMMY's words, the hosts could not help themselves but to smile widely.GUMMYGUMMY and Cho Jung Seok first met through a mutual friend in 2013.

After being together for about two years, they publicized their relationship in 2015.

In October, the celebrity couple became officially married.GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
