[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 Fills the Stage with a Romantic Holiday Vibe!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 Fills the Stage with a Romantic Holiday Vibe!

작성 2018.12.14
K-pop boy group GOT7 expressed its sincere gratitude for fans using its new title track 'Miracle'.

On December 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', GOT7 came baring early Christmas gifts.
GOT7The title track 'Miracle' of its repackaged album '<Present : YOU> &ME Edition' is a sweet ballad song dedicated to IGOT7, GOT7's fans.
GOT7Throughout the song, GOT7 members make three beautiful analogy to talk about how grateful they are to have fans in their lives.
GOT7After skimming through the lyrics, the tears might well up in the fans' eyes since GOT7 compared them to the three most wonderful beings in the whole world―light, spring, and miracle.
GOT7Also, the stage of 'Miracle' could be a great opportunity for the fans to explore the new side of GOT7 since the members rather focus on delivering a heartfelt letter meant for their fans than mesmerizing them with one of their captivating dance moves.

Make sure to check out GOT7's touching stage below, and be immersed in GOT7's sweet voice!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
