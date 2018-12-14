[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Smiles After Receiving a Sweet Supporting Message from Her Son

Korean actress Lee Min-jung received the sweetest supporting message from her family while she was busy filming her drama.On December 13, Lee Min-jung shared a special picture with a comment, "Thank you for the food truck and support!" on her social media account.The picture was of a large banner that was written, "To the director, and all the staff members working for SBS' drama 'Fate and Fury', please take good care of my mom!"It also said, "Make sure to stay warm as well. It's very cold! From Joon-hu."Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung Hun in 2013, and they have a son named Lee Joon-hu.As their son is still only three years old, it is assumed that her husband sent her the food truck and message under the name of their son to show his support.'Fate and Fury' is a drama which marks Lee Min Jung's return in over two and a half years after 'Come Back Mister' which ended in April 2016.It is about an attractive woman named 'Goo Hae Ra' (Lee Min-jung) who purposely approaches a man named 'Tae In Joon' (actor Joo Sang Wook) in hopes of turning her life around.The first episode of 'Fate and Fury' was unveiled on December 1, and it airs every Saturday at 9:05PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= '216JUNG' Instagram, SBS Fate and Fury, SBS funE)(SBS Star)