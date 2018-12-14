SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Initially Debuted as an Actor 6 Years Ago?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Initially Debuted as an Actor 6 Years Ago?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.14 17:25 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Initially Debuted as an Actor 6 Years Ago?
It turned out MINO from K-pop boy group WINNER used to be an actor.

On December 13 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Yang Yoseop's Dream Radio', MINO made a guest appearance.MINODuring the talk, one of the listeners asked, "Which one of your past videos do you want it to be deleted the most?"

MINO laughed and answered, "There's a video of me acting in a drama. It makes me feel embarrassed when I watch myself acting in that drama."

He explained, "I filmed this drama before I got into YG Entertainment. It wasn't long after I began training to make debut as a K-pop idol. I was still very young then."MINOMINOAfter this episode was aired, fans discovered some images of MINO in the drama that he was talking about.

It was CHANNEL A's 2012 drama titled 'The Most Powerful K-pop Survival Show' (literal translation), and MINO played a role of 'Park Ki-beom' who was the junior main dancer and rapper of a K-pop boy group 'm2'.

CHANNEL A explained his character to be a wild and bad-tempered guy, but someone who easily captures girls' hearts with his sexiness and charisma.MINOThis new piece of information about MINO is coming as a surprise to many, because not a lot of people knew that he acted before.

Currently, MINO is actively promoting the title track 'FIANCÉ' from his first solo album 'XX'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= CHANNEL A, 'yysdreamradio' Instagram, MBC FM4U Yang Yoseop's Dream Radio)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호