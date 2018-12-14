[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM Confesses That It Cannot Get Enough of Its Crush!

K-pop girl group LABOUM surprised the audience with a complete transformation.On December 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', LABOUM finally returned to its fans' loving arms with 'Turn It On'.The title track 'Turn It On' of LABOUM's sixth single album 'I'M YOURS' is a mid-tempo pop song filled with captivating guitar sounds that add a bit of a Latin vibe to its stage.The true art of seduction lies in one's attitude and confidence, but there are only a few artists who could pull off such sophisticated technique since it is not something that one can improve by practice.However, it seems like such attitude comes naturally for LABOUM as the members have that irresistible allure that just cannot be faked.The audience might regret watching their performance in the first place because once they saw it, there is no going back.They might find themselves listening to its track all day and every day, and hum its melody without even realizing.Check out LABOUM's jaw-dropping stage below, and enjoy a whole new level of catharsis!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)